Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Insider Brad M. Cerepak Sells 9,918 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DOV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 580,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 154.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

