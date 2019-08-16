Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE DRG.UN opened at C$14.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.80. Dream Global REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.44.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.