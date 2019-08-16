Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.00.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.56 and a 52 week high of C$26.70.

In other news, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total transaction of C$345,190.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,413,467.25. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 92,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,158,103.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,756,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,130,870.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,670.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

