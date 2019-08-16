DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $127,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 187,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,587. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,278,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $856,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,781,170 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

