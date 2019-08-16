DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $377,257.00 and approximately $969.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

