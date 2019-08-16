Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a target price on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.57 ($39.04).

Shares of Duerr stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €22.02 ($25.60). 95,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 1 year low of €23.11 ($26.87) and a 1 year high of €43.11 ($50.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.09 and its 200 day moving average is €33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

