Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 104,352 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.94% of Taubman Centers worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.