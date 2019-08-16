Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 466,600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,600 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Equity Residential worth $95,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $56,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

