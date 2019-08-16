Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $65,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.62.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.49. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $147.21 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

