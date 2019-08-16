Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $30.64 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $30,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,469. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

