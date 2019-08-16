Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $47.33 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 311.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 497.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.