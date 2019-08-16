Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 13,268 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.41% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $6,583,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $121.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,680,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $94,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,693.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,763 shares of company stock valued at $616,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

