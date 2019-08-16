Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 825 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $78,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Spire by 77.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spire by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Spire stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,087. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach bought 8,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.