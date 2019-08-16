Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 93,680 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,680 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.18% of Southern worth $105,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Southern by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after acquiring an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,547 shares of company stock worth $42,411,331. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.