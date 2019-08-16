DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

DXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. 63,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $576.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 781,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

