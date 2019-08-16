DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 493,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 781,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,494. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

