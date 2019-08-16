Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,439.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $226,439.00 and $12,410.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.01781562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.02982496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00720872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00798070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00472887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,754,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,754,582 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

