Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dynasil Co. of America had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of DYSL remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,663. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

