Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.91, 50,106 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,880,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 32,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $147,558.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Cano acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,544,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 402,411 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,161,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 56,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

