E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.19 ($9.52) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.59. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

