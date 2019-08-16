Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 13,441 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.83 during trading on Thursday. 522,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.