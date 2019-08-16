Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,807. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

