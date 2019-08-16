Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 840 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,435. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

