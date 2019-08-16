East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after purchasing an additional 96,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

