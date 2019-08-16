Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EDUC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Keefe Daniel E. O bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at $114,574.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,535 shares of company stock worth $44,726. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 14.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

