Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

ESLT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

