electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

electroCore stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 52,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.84. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in electroCore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

