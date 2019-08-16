Elitium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,760.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00012022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,824 tokens. Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

