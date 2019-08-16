eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $0.29 on Friday. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Get eMagin alerts:

EMAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.