Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Insider Paul Espie Buys 454,848 Shares

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) insider Paul Espie bought 454,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,337.47 ($69,033.67).

On Friday, June 28th, Paul Espie bought 500,000 shares of Empire Energy Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

ASX EEG remained flat at $A$0.22 ($0.16) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.09. Empire Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.35 ($0.25).

Empire Energy Group Company Profile

Empire Energy Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States. It operates through Oil and Gas Operations, Investments, and Other segments. The company holds two exploration licenses and five license applications over 14.6 million acres in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

