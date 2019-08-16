Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.80. 8,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

