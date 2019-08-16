Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,136 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,136 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $114.11. 2,394,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $306.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $83,263,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,586,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,918,191 shares of company stock valued at $405,136,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

