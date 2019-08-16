Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,900 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. 1,220,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

