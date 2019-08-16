Employers Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 90,245 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 96,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

