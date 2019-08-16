Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.24. 10,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

