Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,774,000 after purchasing an additional 187,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,058,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,719 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $46.42. 1,328,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,466. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

