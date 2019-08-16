Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Anthem comprises 1.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,950. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its 200-day moving average is $286.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

