Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

PM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. 20,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,436. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

