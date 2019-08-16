Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,202,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 97,148,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ET stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 11,339,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,722,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 35.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 262,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

