Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 99,154 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $567,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 29,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,782. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

