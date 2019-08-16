Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $230.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $230,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.