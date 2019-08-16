Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,484,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,278,000 after buying an additional 274,928 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 120,170 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,584,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,023,000 after buying an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,405. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

