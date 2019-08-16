Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. 151,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.47. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $30.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.07%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,365. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

