Eterbase Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $553,109.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $553,109.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, DDEX, CoinTiger and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.04670212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.