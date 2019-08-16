Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $11.79 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $2.25 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.01788097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,376,552 coins and its circulating supply is 164,347,139 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

