Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

ETSY stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 30,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Etsy has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,589.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

