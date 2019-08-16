Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.02, 1,569,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 831,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,359 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,789 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

