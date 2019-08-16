EverGreenCoin Hits Market Cap of $331,442.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $331,442.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00912007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00241477 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,991,599 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

