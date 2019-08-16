Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Exponent stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.