Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

EXPR opened at $1.86 on Monday. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Express by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

